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Covid Vaccines: Spiritual Implications, Genetic Modification, the God Gene, Plus Much More.
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140 views • September 25, 2021
We are not promoting one denomination over another. Do not get hung up on the denomination of this presenter. But the information presented. This is very well done and researched. He plays 3 videos during this presentation, explains CRISPER and how this "JAB" is using it.
Remember, this is not the first time that Satan has tried to change the human races DNA. Is this what is happening? Is this far fetched. Anyone that things so is not paying attention. Watch closley, even put the video on a faster speed. Do not let the fact that this is 90 Minutes make you skip over this video.
Remember, this is not the first time that Satan has tried to change the human races DNA. Is this what is happening? Is this far fetched. Anyone that things so is not paying attention. Watch closley, even put the video on a faster speed. Do not let the fact that this is 90 Minutes make you skip over this video.
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