Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Xi's Nazism Will Be Purged On The Vaccine Disaster Outbreak
39 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/495551

Summary：In the live broadcast on October 16, Miles Guo said that Xi’s Nazism is convinced that the vaccine disaster will break out on a large scale while the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) under his rule can sit tight on the throne and lead the world. However, the world will definitely find out the origin of the CCP virus, and the vaccine disaster will inevitably lead to three consequences that break the current rules.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket