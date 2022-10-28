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https://gnews.org/articles/495551
Summary：In the live broadcast on October 16, Miles Guo said that Xi’s Nazism is convinced that the vaccine disaster will break out on a large scale while the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) under his rule can sit tight on the throne and lead the world. However, the world will definitely find out the origin of the CCP virus, and the vaccine disaster will inevitably lead to three consequences that break the current rules.