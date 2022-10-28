Xi's Nazism Will Be Purged On The Vaccine Disaster Outbreak

https://gnews.org/articles/495551
Summary：In the live broadcast on October 16, Miles Guo said that Xi’s Nazism is convinced that the vaccine disaster will break out on a large scale while the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) under his rule can sit tight on the throne and lead the world. However, the world will definitely find out the origin of the CCP virus, and the vaccine disaster will inevitably lead to three consequences that break the current rules.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.