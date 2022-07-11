Cancer can be cured with sound or light. Thousand scientists killed for exposing cancer baby vaccine

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). Cancer can be cured with frequencies between 100,000 and 300,000. Sound kills cancer cells. Tens of thousands of doctors and scientists were murdered by the Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” globalist elites, who discovered hundreds of cures for cancer, and who exposed that the reptilian hybrid elites were injecting baby vaccines into all humans at birth which remove the natural human antibody that kills cancer cells. There is a mass genocide extermination of the human specie and humanoid species and allies and rival factions and non-reptilian species going on by Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Illuminati top hierarchy Shambhala “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master reptilian rebel angels and their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families’ minions and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrids who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year, and throwing their leftover human meat and bone ashes into the supermarket food and restaurant food. The pastors and religious Christian hordes are silent in fear and condone all evils, due to fear of assassination and ridicule by church donators. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human specie and humanoid species and women & children and allies and the earth terra inhabitants. They will betray all their church members just like they betrayed me to save themselves. They will not banzai charge the millions of Illuminati assassins to warn the 6 billion genetically-unrelated total strangers and atheists who ridicule us Christians every day, with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love. They are not the Bible’s “watchman on the wall,” but they redefine the Bible verses and they are “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” fake Christians on the wall. They just do not want their own bodies floating dead in some lake, or their family car remote controlled off a cliff, or their home gas pipes blown apart. They are absolutely disgusting fake Christians. All the real Christians, who are exposing the reptilian hybrid elites and Dracos and their crimes against the universe’s inhabitants, are receiving gang-stalking and assassination attempts. Never in the history of the church has there been such cowardly traitor fake Christians flooding the churches, who are afraid of their heads getting shot by Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins or shot every day with bed vibrating diabetes frequencies and disease frequencies or cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms so that you find your pajama collar drenched with microwave roast chicken juice body fluid, except for the Israelites who hid in the wilderness from the Canaanite giants. These fake Christians are disgusting, because they condone the devil and try to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the 100% truth of God we real Christians share to them, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassinations and ridicule from church donators. How could they be humans, if they do not act like God’s humans and with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love even if all their families are slaughtered? They are fakes.





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