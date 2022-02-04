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Lesser-Known Biblical Archeology Part 4
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53 views • February 04, 2022
In this Video you will see Bible characters that are mentioned that most people will read over and not pay much attention to and these people will have evidence presented that they are indeed real characters. Many western mainstream professors have said that most of these people did not exist. They later were proven incorrect once evidence was found. This seems to be a trend and what they do is move on to the next thing that we have not found yet and say see that doesn't exist. I hope you enjoy and learn something from this video.
God Bless
God Bless
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