25. Lyrist + Techie = the Result

Lyrist:

I’m not a techie, so to say,

It’s not the matter for dismay,

To set at naught my living route,

Which really ought to carry through!

It’s not for me the calculations,

The building formulas array,

I need my lyre inspiration –

Just so I feel my destination,

That’s where I see my own way!





Techie:

But I don’t see the real use of

Humanitarian mindset,

I need some strict scientific due stuff

With the right structure to percent.

With you, my dear Grace of science,

With you, Numeric wizard, too,

I’ll pass my pathway with the truth

Without any sonnet rhymes.

The Result:

So, everyone to his taste, ever,

But this taste modifies together

With knowledge of essential things,

With the intention to give battle

To prejudices and daft mettle –

To all that handicaps to think.

Explore the oeuvre of freethinkers:

La Rochefoucauld, Voltaire, Holbach,

Astronomy and physics leaders,

Composers: Mozart, Wagner, Bach.

Set store by moral poets' poems

Who honestly and truly tell

About crucial, vital moments,

For instance, Pushkin, Swift, the moderns

Who the Enlightenment propel.

We have to grasp that different spheres

Are the sought-for, organic whole,

This fact will lead to the right means,

Conducive to the thriving world!