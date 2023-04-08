Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
25. Lyrist + Techie = the Result
7 views
channel image
ZSpoetry
Published 21 hours ago |

Lyrist:

I’m not a techie, so to say,

It’s not the matter for dismay,

To set at naught my living route,

Which really ought to carry through!

It’s not for me the calculations,

The building formulas array,

I need my lyre inspiration –

Just so I feel my destination,

That’s where I see my own way!


Techie:

But I don’t see the real use of

Humanitarian mindset,

I need some strict scientific due stuff

With the right structure to percent.

With you, my dear Grace of science,

With you, Numeric wizard, too,

I’ll pass my pathway with the truth

Without any sonnet rhymes.

   

The Result:

So, everyone to his taste, ever,

But this taste modifies together

With knowledge of essential things,

With the intention to give battle

To prejudices and daft mettle –

To all that handicaps to think.

Explore the oeuvre of freethinkers:

La Rochefoucauld, Voltaire, Holbach,

Astronomy and physics leaders,

Composers: Mozart, Wagner, Bach.

Set store by moral poets' poems

Who honestly and truly tell

About crucial, vital moments,

For instance, Pushkin, Swift, the moderns

Who the Enlightenment propel.

We have to grasp that different spheres

Are the sought-for, organic whole,

This fact will lead to the right means,

Conducive to the thriving world!

Keywords
resultroutelyristtechie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket