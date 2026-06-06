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The Illusion Of Control Is Breaking | Promethean Action’s Mike Steger
Sarah Westall
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Co-founder of Promethean Action, Mike Steger, joins the Friday Night Economic Review to discuss the intersection of global economics and today’s most pressing geopolitical issues, including Big Tech, the Middle East, China, and the legacy power structures originating from the City of London.

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Promethean Action emerged from a split with the LaRouche movement and now strongly supports the goals and actions of President Trump. We dissect some of Trump’s biggest geopolitical and economic moves, discuss the most common criticisms of his administration, and explore what Mike believes is really driving Trump’s long-term strategy and mission.

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You can follow Mike Steger at https://www.prometheanaction.com/author/mike/

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy