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【Protest on Capitol Hill Broadcast Highlights】2/2/2023 Fellow Fighter Miamivice Shares the Experience of Distributing Leaflets and Communicating With American People
We have to have a basic principle when spread our messages. We don't have to put too much pressure on them.