Liaoning Aircraft Carrier’s Stabilizing System Is Paralyzed; CCP “Rents” Russian Pilots Hourly

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In the GTV live broadcast on April 23, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo broke the news that the CCP’s Liaoning aircraft carrier’s stabilizing system was paralyzed by Americans easily by using a simple technique of electronic war. He also disclosed that the PLA rented airplanes and pilots from Russia and paid them hourly to fly on the Liaoning aircraft carrier.