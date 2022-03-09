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Deep State, Michael Jackson, They Don’t Care About US!
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252 views • March 09, 2022
Considering that all of Hollywood is Pedophiles. Are songs like this why we learnt horrible things about Jackson by the MEDIA "Fake News" Tossed Under the bus to stop his Voice? Did Michael Jackson get Trumped by the Media???
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