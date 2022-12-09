Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Catastrophic Mistake': Dr. Alexander Warns of More Lethal Strains Arising from the Vaccine Program
226 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

"When you place these variants under pressure, natural selection will operate and will select for more infectious variants," explained Dr. Paul Alexander.

"If you keep this bivalent program going, the new booster, you are going to keep this pandemic going for many, many more years. In other words, this vaccine rollout ... will keep variants emerging one variant after the next, and they're gonna be more infectious. And there is a concern among biologists that it could become potentially become more lethal and virulent."

Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/12/covid-19-vaccines-what-they-are-how-they-work-and-possible-causes-of-injuries/ref/8/

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatessenate hearingcorona viruscovidplandemicdr alexander

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket