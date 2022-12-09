'Catastrophic Mistake': Dr. Alexander Warns of More Lethal Strains Arising from the Vaccine Program

"When you place these variants under pressure, natural selection will operate and will select for more infectious variants," explained Dr. Paul Alexander.

"If you keep this bivalent program going, the new booster, you are going to keep this pandemic going for many, many more years. In other words, this vaccine rollout ... will keep variants emerging one variant after the next, and they're gonna be more infectious. And there is a concern among biologists that it could become potentially become more lethal and virulent."

