3 Wholistic Pediatric Dentistry with Dr. Nora Ghodousi-Zaghi

Have you ever wondered the difference between a wholistic dentist vs. your traditional dentist? How could a dentist be wholistic and help not only your teeth, but your overall health?? Did you know your poor sleep, enlarged tonsils, and your attention span can all correlate back to the shape and structure of your mouth?

After hearing this interview you're going to understand all this and so much more as to why wholistic practitioners are invaluable! Even though Dr. Nora is a Pedatric Dentist, trust me when I say - even if you dont have kids, you need to listen! I learned more than I ever thought possible, and you will too.

Dr. Nora Ghodousi-Zaghi is a board-certified pediatric dentist, published author, clinical researcher, and educator. Dr. Nora offers functional and integrative oral health care with a focus on whole-body health and well-being. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and she has advanced expertise in functional and biological minimally invasive pediatric dentistry, maxillofacial developmental expansion and interceptive orthodontic appliance techniques, sleep, breathing, and tongue-tie. She is the pediatric dental director of Breathe Kids Dental, and is honored to be able to provide dentistry with an integrative and interdisciplinary approach, with the support of other expert providers across multiple disciplines such as ENT/sleep, myofunctional therapy, SLP, and others.

