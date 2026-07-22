Canadian Manufacturers Are Moving To America

Canada's manufacturing exodus has been a decade in the making, thanks to Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney.

This is how a country gets hollowed out one factory at a time.

Canada’s globalist liberals have been a disaster for regular Canadians.

By all rights, Canada should be one of the richest countries in the world.

But the globalists have thrown that all away, turning Canada into the very third world it is importing.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (22 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/_E7axXnLnwY