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A Humanidade foi entregue por Politicos e Medicos corruptos para uma Industria da Morte
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22 views • November 21, 2021
https://youhitek.blogspot.com/2022/01/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal.html
A Humanidade foi entregue por Policicos e edicos corruptos para uma Industria da Morte
LUGAR DE NAXISTA É NA FORCA !
#LugarDeNazistaÉNaForca
MAIS DE MIL LINKS DOS PRINCIPAIS ESTUDOS CIENTIFICOS RECENTES SOBRE O QUE ESTAMOS PUBLICANDO !
SÃO FONTES DE FORMAÇÃO DE PROVAS PARA O TRIBUNAL ESPECIAL DE NUREMBERG QUE JULGARA A TODOS OS CONDUTORES DESTA AÇÃO HEDIONDA CONTRA A HUMANIDADE E SEUS COOPERADORES, CENSORES, POLITICOS, SERVIDORES PUBLICOS E CIVIS ENVOLVIDOS NA DESINFORMAÇÂAO NA IMPRENSA E MEIOS DE COMUNICAÇÃO !
GAME OVER PRA VOCES !
THE END !
#LugarDeNazistaÉNaForca
A Humanidade foi entregue por Policicos e edicos corruptos para uma Industria da Morte
LUGAR DE NAXISTA É NA FORCA !
#LugarDeNazistaÉNaForca
MAIS DE MIL LINKS DOS PRINCIPAIS ESTUDOS CIENTIFICOS RECENTES SOBRE O QUE ESTAMOS PUBLICANDO !
SÃO FONTES DE FORMAÇÃO DE PROVAS PARA O TRIBUNAL ESPECIAL DE NUREMBERG QUE JULGARA A TODOS OS CONDUTORES DESTA AÇÃO HEDIONDA CONTRA A HUMANIDADE E SEUS COOPERADORES, CENSORES, POLITICOS, SERVIDORES PUBLICOS E CIVIS ENVOLVIDOS NA DESINFORMAÇÂAO NA IMPRENSA E MEIOS DE COMUNICAÇÃO !
GAME OVER PRA VOCES !
THE END !
#LugarDeNazistaÉNaForca
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