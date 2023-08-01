Create New Account
Carl Gustav Jung: “We are the origin of all coming evil.” (Excerpt 1959)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 14 hours ago

We need more understanding of human nature, because the only real danger that exists is man himself. He is the great danger. And we are pitifully unaware of it. We know nothing of man … far too little. His psyche should be studied — because we are the origin of all coming evil. Excerpt from an interview with John Freeman Face to Face, 1959

carl gustav jungcg jungwe are the origin of all coming evilwe know nothing of man

