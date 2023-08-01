Carl Gustav Jung: “We are the origin of all coming evil.” (Excerpt 1959)

We need more understanding of human nature, because the only real danger that exists is man himself. He is the great danger. And we are pitifully unaware of it. We know nothing of man … far too little. His psyche should be studied — because we are the origin of all coming evil. Excerpt from an interview with John Freeman Face to Face, 1959
