THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: The Last Man Standing-JULY 5 2026

The Bible never presents the Christian life as a casual walk through friendly territory; it presents it as a fight, a race, a warfare and a watch. The tragedy is that many men begin with fire in their bones, a Bible in their hand, and a burden in their heart, only to quit somewhere along the way when the wounds, disappointments, temptations and weariness begin to pile up. Some are taken out by sin, some by bitterness, some by pride, some by the love of this present world, and some simply grow tired of standing alone. But Paul’s testimony at the end of his life was not that he had enjoyed an easy road, but that he had stayed in the battle: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” That is the cry of the faithful soldier, it is yours today, Christian? "Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ. No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier." 2 Timothy 2:3,4 (KJB) The question “Who will be the last man standing?” is a searching question for every saved believer here in the closing hours of the Church Age. Will you still be faithful when others walk away? Will you still preach the Book when compromise is easier? Will you still get back up when you fall? Will you still be watching, working and waiting when the Lord Jesus Christ comes for His church? The last man standing will not be the strongest man, the loudest man, or the most gifted man; he will be the faithful man, held up by the Lord, anchored in the Book, washed in the blood, and looking for that blessed hope. The Bible says, “Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.” In a day when so many are quitting by inches, cooling off by degrees, and trading conviction for comfort, may God help us to stay in the fight, rise when we fall, and be found standing at our post when the trumpet sounds!! On this Sunday Service, we ask who will be the last man standing? TO THE FIGHT!!!