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"THIS IS JUST PURE EVIL" - KAREN KINGSTON & CLAY CLARK
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687 views • December 05, 2021
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Former Pfizer employee pharmaceutical, medical device business analyst and big pharma drug trials expert Karen Kingston and Thrivetime founder Clay Clark join me to expose the Covid mRNA injections agenda which Kingston describes as "just pure evil". Thanks for tuning in to part one of this two part interview.
Please support Karen who has sacrificed so much to tell the truth:
https://www.givesendgo.com/miFight
LINK: https://virtualshield.com/deals/active/sgtreport
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
Former Pfizer employee pharmaceutical, medical device business analyst and big pharma drug trials expert Karen Kingston and Thrivetime founder Clay Clark join me to expose the Covid mRNA injections agenda which Kingston describes as "just pure evil". Thanks for tuning in to part one of this two part interview.
Please support Karen who has sacrificed so much to tell the truth:
https://www.givesendgo.com/miFight
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