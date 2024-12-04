Is Anything Too Hard For God?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Perfectly timed for Christmas, David Duffett from QuaintonBaptistChapel.org looks at the two advents of Jesus. David also has some things to say about current world events, such as Central Bank Digital Currencies, World Government, Euthanasia, and the dreaded Mark of The Beast!