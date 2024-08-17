BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Taylor Swift Insider Reveals Singer Is a Man Who Worships Satan
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5168 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1196 views • 8 months ago

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.


- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


It has long been claimed Hollywood stars and entertainment industry celebrities must join the Illuminati to make it to the top of the industry, but few people outside of the Illuminati inner-circle truly understand what this means.


Thanks to backstage staff at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Warsaw, we now have insight into the sacrifices young entertainers must make to achieve success and fame in the industry.


According to insiders with close access to the world’s top artist in 2024, Taylor Swift may not be who she claims to be… which could explain why the Satanic cabal is propelling her to unprecedented heights.


That’s right, according to those on the inside, Taylor Swift is a young man pretending to be a woman, furthering the inverse agenda of the Illuminati elite.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE


Keywords
satanhollywoodilluminatidepopulationtransgendertaylor swifteras tourtaylor swift mantaylor swift trans
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy