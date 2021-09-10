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U.S. Dictator Biden Orders Mass Vaccinations
AmericanPatriotNews
AmericanPatriotNews
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261 views • September 10, 2021
After failing to get everyone to volunteer to take the Covid-19 Emergency Use A utho9rization Vaccination, the Senile, Puppet in Chief is demanding that nearly the whole country be vaccinated. His demands are unconstitutional and illegal. None of the vaccines in production have been cleared by the FDA and if you take them and suffer death or sever lifelong disabilities like over 80,000 people in the U.S. already have, you can't sue them because Biden and the Democrat's have passed laws to protect the pharmaceutical industry from being sued over vaccines. NEVER SIGN A WAIVER FOR AN EMPLOYER WHO WANTS YOU TO TAKE THE VACCINE. That woll be the only one you can sue for damages.

Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and also ho9w to donate to the Oregon and California water assistance programs.

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Where to find American Patriot News on video.

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