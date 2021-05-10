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"Swamp Child": Inktober 10/27/18
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50 views • May 10, 2021
#Inktober #inkdrawing #ink
You end up at a desolate swamp...Then a decrepit, decomposing child appears...What do you do? That was the intent I had for creating this piece. I drew this free hand, so it wasn't completely drawn the way I envisioned it. Also, it's my first time I've drawn something horror related.
If you want to see my art, you can also follow me via: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Music featured from Free Music Archive.
You end up at a desolate swamp...Then a decrepit, decomposing child appears...What do you do? That was the intent I had for creating this piece. I drew this free hand, so it wasn't completely drawn the way I envisioned it. Also, it's my first time I've drawn something horror related.
If you want to see my art, you can also follow me via: https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
Music featured from Free Music Archive.
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