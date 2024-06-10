BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mortar & Artillery Strikes, FPV Drone Attacks on Ukrainian Military Personnel Stationed in the Village of Ryzhevka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
108 views • 11 months ago

It is reported that units of the Russian Armed Forces raided the village of Ryzhevka, Sumy region, located on the border with the Kursk region.

The video shows mortar and artillery strikes, FPV drone attacks on Ukrainian military personnel stationed in the village, and the advance of the Russian DRG, which was filmed near the local library building in the east of the village.

Adding about this video, from: 

Ramzan Kadyrov:

Friends! Soldiers of the "AKHMAT-Chechnya" regiment of the RF Ministry of Defense under the command of dear BROTHER Aslambek Saliev, together with military personnel of other Russian units, carried out tactical actions and liberated another populated area from the enemy. This is the village of Ryzhevka, which is located on the border with the Kursk region.

As a result of large-scale planned offensive actions, the Ukrainian side suffered significant losses and was forced to retreat. The coordinated and effective work of fighters from all units made it possible to achieve this result without any difficulties in just three days.

I sincerely thank every soldier who participated in the assault and liberation of the village. I am convinced that the same ending awaits other territories that are temporarily under the yoke of Ukrainian-fascist and NATO formations.

NOTE: It is from this village that constant shelling of the village of Tetkino in Russia was taking place. Russia is creating sanitary zone as anounced and ordered by President Putin.

