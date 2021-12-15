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WEIRD HISTORY: THE LAST PRESIDENT
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79 views • December 15, 2021
What if the world ran on power likened to wifi, wireless connectivity, free energy? What if an entire country had already operated successfully using this technology? Would the “bad guys” behind todays demonic and desperate attempt at a new world order cover up their historical sins all in the name of power? Money? & Greed? As we begin with Tesla, we’ll gradually introduce the hidden land and history of Tartaria, a continent larger than the United States, yet never taught about in school. If a show were to ever emulate the effects of a time machine, it would be this one.
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