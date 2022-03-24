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3/23/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP is trying to take advantage of the wars in the Middle East to push for digital RMB settlement of oil trade in order to bring down the US dollar and the world financial system and to dominate the world. The West will not be able to impose sanctions on the CCP