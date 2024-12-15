BREAKING ALERT! 🚨 The TRUTH About COVID-19 Vaccines!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Are you ready for the most explosive episode of David Icke's Dot Connector yet? 🔥
✨The Shocking Reality of the health havoc wreaked by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Doctors worldwide are sounding the alarm, with thousands signing the Hope Accord to demand an IMMEDIATE suspension of these vaccines! 🌍💉
✨Trump's Controversial Ties with Big Pharma. Despite calling himself the "father" of the vaccine, recent events at Mar-a-Lago reveal a cosy dinner with Pfizer and Lilly executives. 🤝💊
✨The MAGA Awakening - As the illusion fades, will supporters see through the smokescreen? 🕵️♂️🎭
🔗 Tune in NOW on Ickonic to see the FULL episode where David CONNECTS THE DOTS like never before! https://discover.ickonic.com
#DavidIcke #DotConnector #VaccineTruth #Health #MAGA #WakeUp #Ickonic #QuestionEverything
Remember, the truth might shock, but it will set you free!