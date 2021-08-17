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The Unvaxxed are NOT the reason for the economy hurting, its the Authoritarians to blame
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15 views • August 17, 2021
A Dr Mercola article he published on August 16,2021 was telling about the Biden Regime wanting to place unvaccinated people on 'Do Not Fly' lists so we can't travel by air. This would Penalize (and hopefully coerce as they want) in order to acquire more victims of their bioweapon.
They are claiming that we are to blame for businesses being locked down and the economy being hurt when the real reason these business etc are hurting is because of them, the Authoritarians. We untaxed are not asking for them to penalize our country in the name of protecting us. The vaxxed guinea pigs are safe because of their magic injection so we need to call these authoritarians out for their hurtful actions of penalizing America in order to coerce us into complying with their wishes. They don't have that right
They are claiming that we are to blame for businesses being locked down and the economy being hurt when the real reason these business etc are hurting is because of them, the Authoritarians. We untaxed are not asking for them to penalize our country in the name of protecting us. The vaxxed guinea pigs are safe because of their magic injection so we need to call these authoritarians out for their hurtful actions of penalizing America in order to coerce us into complying with their wishes. They don't have that right
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