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****HAPPY HEBREW NEW YEAR****
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20 views • March 10, 2022
According to the scriptures in Exodus 12:1-28, Exodus 13:4-10, Exodus 23:15-16, Exodus 34:18, Leviticus 23:1-44, and Deuteronomy 16:1-17. The New Year given to the True Hebrews, Children of Israel begins in the Spring not the Fall or Winter. When everything comes to life. It does not start in January, neither does The Most High go by this world calendar year. He is the Creator, The Most High Ahayah of the living not the dead. Matthew 22:32 I am the God of Abraham, and the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob? God is not the God of the dead, but of the living. Blessings:))) Shalawam.
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