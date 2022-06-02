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Welcome & Announcements - 9/11CON
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Richard and Gail Gage will be our hosts for this conference. Wewill welcome everyone, introduce our researchers, and set the stage for this high-energy straight-shooting evidence-based conference. Richard will also update you about the beneficiary of your donation - the exciting film series "9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom." Several other exciting announcements about the conference and activities at RichardGage911 are also anticipated!
Watch the whole conference at https://911Con.org
It's donation-base!
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Watch the whole conference at https://911Con.org
It's donation-base!
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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