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Dr John Campbell Discusses Cardiologist Dr Steven Gundry's Recently Published WARNING That The Covid-19 mRNA Vaccines Dramatically Increase Heart Risk In People (Short Clip)
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75 views • December 02, 2021
Dr. John Campbell discusses cardiologist Dr. Steven Gundry's recently published "warning" that the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines "dramatically increase" a common measure of heart risk in people.
Dr. Gundry's warning published in the journal:
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712
Circulation, concludes, "the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination."
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Dr. Gundry's warning published in the journal:
https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/circ.144.suppl_1.10712
Circulation, concludes, "the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination."
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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