Konstantinovka’s Fall Sets Off A Domino Effect Across Ukraine’s Eastern Front

One of the largest Ukrainian UAV strikes on Russia took place on the night and morning of June 18. Some of the two hundred drones penetrated the capital’s airspace, and evidence of strikes on residential buildings and civilian infrastructure has been found. The number of civilian casualties is still being determined. This was the second attack on the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya this week. Severe fires were reported at the sites of the strikes. It is estimated that the refinery lost more than half of its production capacity as a result of the strikes.

In turn, the Russian Armed Forces continue to launch systematic strikes against Ukrainian forces. Last night, June 19, strikes hit an oil refinery in the Poltava region, a fuel storage facility in Boryspil-2, all gas stations in Trostyanets, and a substation in Akhtyrka. In the Black Sea, two ships bound for Odessa were hit by Geran strike drones. Additionally, more than six explosions rocked the areas around Zatoka and Akkerman. According to locals, heavy-duty trucks were hit. The nature of the strikes suggests that Russia is mirroring Ukraine’s actions. In recent months, Kyiv has focused its efforts on two main objectives: destroying all Russian oil infrastructure and disrupting land connections with the Crimean Peninsula. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army has not achieved any significant successes on the front lines.

In the Kharkiv sector, the main developments over the past period occurred south of Volchansk. According to reports from June 18, Russian assault units reached the outskirts of Ukrainskoye.

The operational situation for the Ukrainian army in Liman has deteriorated sharply in recent days. Russian infantry has reportedly begun actively infiltrating the city’s built-up areas. They have achieved their main successes in the residential areas to the north. Meanwhile, Russian troops advancing from the south have also reached close proximity to the city limits and have begun fighting for the outskirts of Liman.

The situation for Ukrainian forces is further complicated by the destruction of the city garrison’s last supply route. Russian reconnaissance drone operators spotted a crossing over the Seversky Donets near Mayaki. A precision strike subsequently eliminated it. In response, Ukrainian command attempted to rebuild the crossing with heavy equipment. However, it was destroyed almost immediately by Russian strike drones.

Further south, in the Slavyansk sector, combined units of the Russian 88th and 123rd brigades took control of Rai-Oleksandrivka. Pocket battles are ongoing in Konstantinovka. Russian troops have reportedly secured the city’s historic center. The fall of Konstantinovka could trigger a domino effect leading to the surrender of key defensive strongholds such as Kupyansk and Liman. Too many human and material resources have been expended defending the city.

https://southfront.press/konstantinovka-fall-sets-off-a-domino-effect/