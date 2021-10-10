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[VOSTFR] Destruction du système immunitaire naturel ; accroissement anormal des cancers
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1 view • October 10, 2021
Très forte augmentation des cancers, de zonas, chez les vaccinés... Baisses drastiques de lymphocytes T cytotoxiques. En gros, notre système immunitaire naturel qui nous protège depuis le début de l'humanité est détruit ! (@VivreSainement)
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Source vidéo :
Tweeter
https://twitter.com/VSainement/status/1445807860571459595?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1445807860571459595%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_
===============================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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