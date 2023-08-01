The Book Of Acts | Pt. 14 - The Name Of Jesus | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 3:11-12
Easy to fall into the trap that my goodness or faithfulness brought healing to this person
Spiritual egos grow when God uses us; most dangerous thing for a Christian is SUCCESS
3rd Century = many pastors failed = could God use them again
Not the holiness of the minister that determines the holiness of the ministry - St. Augustine
Can God use you regardless of your past or even your current struggles?
Noah got drunk
Jacob lied and deceived
Moses Murdered
Rahab was a Prostitute
David had an affair and murdered
Peter was a coward
Can God use you? Yes
Side note: be careful to not write off other brothers and sisters too quickly because God can use them regardless of their struggles
Peter said - Not by our power or godliness
Acts 3:13-15
Confrontational Preaching
First time someone walked out on me - other day - too preachy
Less Word and more Miracles
Lame Man being healed was not meant to introduce the people to the miracles of God but to the God of miracles
We often get it backwards
We worship the miracles of God rather than the God of miracles
The purpose of the miracle was so the Word of God would be preached
Romans 10:14 says, "How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them?"
Miracles for valeting the Word
But miracles are not enough
The Jews that killed Him believed His signs but did not hold to His teachings
John 8:31-32
What was the problem with these Jews? They believed His signs but had no room for His Word
It is not the Word that I preach today that will set you free
It is the Word you hold onto and put into practice that will set you free
Notice earlier that Peter says both Jews and Gentiles killed the Righteous One = We are all guilty
We all need to be saved by the author of Life
Power In Jesus Name
Acts 3:16
This tells me there is power in the name of Jesus
Wonder working power
Jesus Christ of Nazareth meaning
Jesus (Greek) - Yeshua (Hebrew) = Joshua = Salvation
Christ is not His last name but His Title = Annointed One & Messiah
The Bible tells us to speak in the name of Jesus. What does that mean?
Speaking in Jesus Name is not some magical wish we put behind prayers in hopes that it works
Name in Greek = Onomos
ONOMOS - the full authority that exists in the person named (on TV Screens)
Genesis 1-3 = Dominion Given to Image Bearers (King in ANE) & Dominion Lost
Jesus regained that which had been lost
Matthew 28:18 says, "Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me."
Meaning of name = the full authority that exists in the person named
By speaking in Jesus name you stand in the place of Jesus who is in Heaven, you represent Him on earth acting on his behalf and operating in His authority which all authority
Example - Pastor Jackson says to do this…
This ties in to the commandment - do not take the Lord's name in vain
Power of Words
What comes out of your mouth matters
Jesus said you will give an account for every single word
Why? You represent Him. Where you go His authority goes
So many walk around with loose lips
Loose lips sink ships
Proverbs 18:20-21
You will eat your words
Don't digest unhealthy words
Deuteronomy 30:19,
God has set life and death before each of us
Created us in His image
Has placed life and death on the tips of our tongues
God says choose life. Speak life
Breakthrough is in your mouth
Miracles are voice activated
Mix faith with your words
Let's get Victory in our Voice
3 Ways To Exercise Power In Jesus Name
1. Power To Be Saved Comes Through Jesus Name
Not saved by the name of Muhammed, Buddha, Confucious, Joseph Smith or the Dali Lama
No other name given under heaven by which we are saved but by the name of Jesus
All who call on the name of the Lord will be saved
2. Power To Pray Comes Through The Jesus Name
Approaching God in our name means nothing
John 14:13-14 says, "And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. 14 You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it."
Glorifies God not gratifies me
Paul's thorn in the flesh - 3x asked in Jesus name
God said my grace is sufficient
Prayer - God’s Divine Council
3. Power To Fight The Devil Comes Through Jesus name
There is a real devil
Devil does not have one ounce of mercy, compassion or pity
He comes to steal, kill and destroy
He hates you and he hates me
We fight the spiritual battles not in our name but in the name of Jesus
Disciples said to Jesus - even the demons obey us in your name
Story of CFAN crusade
Go to Acts 4 and let me read something to you
Philippians 2:9-11
