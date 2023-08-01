The Book Of Acts | Pt. 14 - The Name Of Jesus | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 3:11-12 Easy to fall into the trap that my goodness or faithfulness brought healing to this person Spiritual egos grow when God uses us; most dangerous thing for a Christian is SUCCESS 3rd Century = many pastors failed = could God use them again Not the holiness of the minister that determines the holiness of the ministry - St. Augustine Can God use you regardless of your past or even your current struggles? Noah got drunk Jacob lied and deceived Moses Murdered Rahab was a Prostitute David had an affair and murdered Peter was a coward Can God use you? Yes Side note: be careful to not write off other brothers and sisters too quickly because God can use them regardless of their struggles Peter said - Not by our power or godliness Acts 3:13-15 Confrontational Preaching First time someone walked out on me - other day - too preachy Less Word and more Miracles Lame Man being healed was not meant to introduce the people to the miracles of God but to the God of miracles We often get it backwards We worship the miracles of God rather than the God of miracles The purpose of the miracle was so the Word of God would be preached Romans 10:14 says, "How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them?" Miracles for valeting the Word But miracles are not enough The Jews that killed Him believed His signs but did not hold to His teachings John 8:31-32 What was the problem with these Jews? They believed His signs but had no room for His Word It is not the Word that I preach today that will set you free It is the Word you hold onto and put into practice that will set you free Notice earlier that Peter says both Jews and Gentiles killed the Righteous One = We are all guilty We all need to be saved by the author of Life Power In Jesus Name Acts 3:16 This tells me there is power in the name of Jesus Wonder working power Jesus Christ of Nazareth meaning Jesus (Greek) - Yeshua (Hebrew) = Joshua = Salvation Christ is not His last name but His Title = Annointed One & Messiah The Bible tells us to speak in the name of Jesus. What does that mean? Speaking in Jesus Name is not some magical wish we put behind prayers in hopes that it works Name in Greek = Onomos ONOMOS - the full authority that exists in the person named (on TV Screens) Genesis 1-3 = Dominion Given to Image Bearers (King in ANE) & Dominion Lost Jesus regained that which had been lost Matthew 28:18 says, "Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me." Meaning of name = the full authority that exists in the person named By speaking in Jesus name you stand in the place of Jesus who is in Heaven, you represent Him on earth acting on his behalf and operating in His authority which all authority Example - Pastor Jackson says to do this… This ties in to the commandment - do not take the Lord's name in vain Power of Words What comes out of your mouth matters Jesus said you will give an account for every single word Why? You represent Him. Where you go His authority goes So many walk around with loose lips Loose lips sink ships Proverbs 18:20-21 You will eat your words Don't digest unhealthy words Deuteronomy 30:19, God has set life and death before each of us Created us in His image Has placed life and death on the tips of our tongues God says choose life. Speak life Breakthrough is in your mouth Miracles are voice activated Mix faith with your words Let's get Victory in our Voice 3 Ways To Exercise Power In Jesus Name 1. Power To Be Saved Comes Through Jesus Name Not saved by the name of Muhammed, Buddha, Confucious, Joseph Smith or the Dali Lama No other name given under heaven by which we are saved but by the name of Jesus All who call on the name of the Lord will be saved 2. Power To Pray Comes Through The Jesus Name Approaching God in our name means nothing John 14:13-14 says, "And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. 14 You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it." Glorifies God not gratifies me Paul's thorn in the flesh - 3x asked in Jesus name God said my grace is sufficient Prayer - God’s Divine Council 3. Power To Fight The Devil Comes Through Jesus name There is a real devil Devil does not have one ounce of mercy, compassion or pity He comes to steal, kill and destroy He hates you and he hates me We fight the spiritual battles not in our name but in the name of Jesus Disciples said to Jesus - even the demons obey us in your name Story of CFAN crusade Go to Acts 4 and let me read something to you Philippians 2:9-11



