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DIY Healing: Strategies For Calming Anxiety
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59 views • May 18, 2020
Anxiety refers to a combination of worried thoughts and physical changes such as increased heart rate, upset stomach, shaking, tension, or insomnia. Stress, such as that caused by anxiety, can affect our energy and our health. Continuing our series of DIY Healing guides, this blog offers strategies for calming anxiety. https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/diy-healing-strategies-for-calming-anxiety
#Reiki #Anxiety #stress #DIYHealing
#Reiki #Anxiety #stress #DIYHealing
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