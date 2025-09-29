Exploring Hidden Forces, the Fall, and Portals Unleashing Evil Spirits - Joel Blackford

When it comes to our lives on Earth, there is the physical world that we can tangibly experience through our senses - and also, an unseen realm that lies just out of reach. It is this spiritual realm that fascinates Joel Blackford, the pastor of Beth Hesed Sabbath Fellowship. He discusses the three phases of the Fall, which started with an angelic rebellion against God, and eventually resulted in Adam and Eve’s disobedience. Ultimately, this sin yielded the third stage of the Fall: the cohabitation of fallen angels with human women, which created a race known as the Nephilim. Joel dives into the spiritual battles raging on Earth now and the battles we can expect in the future as the end times get more intense. He also discusses the possibility of supernatural portals and the role they will play in the Last Days.









TAKEAWAYS





More fallen angels will be released from their prisons in the end times (Revelation 9:14-15)





This final unshackling of these evil forces is part of the battle between God and Satan in the Last Days





Joel postulates that Mt. Muntar could be the location where the bound angels will be released from





Occultists and Satan worshippers may try to conjure up ‘portals’ to bring about the arrival of evil spiritual entities









