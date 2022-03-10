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560 people Evacuated from Donbass town of Gorlovka & Yasinovataya to Russia after the retreating Ukrainian troops of the Kiev regime increased artillery shelling of the towns from a distance.
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1 view • March 10, 2022
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560 people are evacuated from the Donbass town of Gorlovka and Yasinovataya to Russia after the retreating Ukrainian troops of the Kiev regime increased artillery shelling of the towns from a distance.
PS: Of course, the German and transatlantic media will never show the victims on this side of the front line to the German citizens. That would not fit into Kiev's image of a victim.
560 people are evacuated from the Donbass town of Gorlovka and Yasinovataya to Russia after the retreating Ukrainian troops of the Kiev regime increased artillery shelling of the towns from a distance.
PS: Of course, the German and transatlantic media will never show the victims on this side of the front line to the German citizens. That would not fit into Kiev's image of a victim.
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