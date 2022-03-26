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FULL SHOW 3/25/22 - Biden Tells the World to Brace for Massive Food Shortages as the as Next Step of the Globalist Power Grab Goes Live
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330 views • March 26, 2022
We are in the middle of one controlled crisis after another! Be vigilant to the coming globalist campaigns, whether they be over race, “climate change,” or a supply chain collapse. Stay strong & informed in these volatile times! Today’s BOMBSHELL broadcast is loaded with cutting-edge analysis and special guests found nowhere else! Tune in!
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