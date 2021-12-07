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Lynn Channel Dec 7 2021
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131 views • December 07, 2021
BREAKING NEWS!!!
🍇 May PRE-CLINICAL na ngayon na nagsasabi na ang LIPID N@N0 PARTICLES na nasa bakulaw ay actually napupunta diretso sa ating puso. Ang puso nagpapapahiwatig ng SP1KE PR0TEINS kya ang katawan natin mismo ang umaatake sa sarili nating puso... 😲
🍇 Ito na ang totoong pandemic!!! Biggest Cancer Catastrophe ever to hit NHS as up to 740,000 potential cases missed!!! 😲
🍇 Upto 300,000 people facing heart-related illnesses due to "POST-PANDEMIC STRESS DISORDER!!! 😲
🍇 120 children hospitalised in Than Hoa, Vietnam. They suspended the use of Pf1zer bakulaw!!!
🍇 Two infants, 2 and 4 months given Pf1zer sh0ts hospitalised for adverse re@ctions to the V@ccine.
🍇Napakaraming nag resigned ngayon na mga CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICERS ng mga malalaking kompanya sa buong mundo at mga politiko, bakit kaya? panoorin!!!
🍄 Panoorin mga protest rallies sa ibat ibang parte ng mundo.. Pls share bec. "sharing good things is caring"... thank you. 😘🙏♥️
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=977099803152979&;id=1199433907
🍇 May PRE-CLINICAL na ngayon na nagsasabi na ang LIPID N@N0 PARTICLES na nasa bakulaw ay actually napupunta diretso sa ating puso. Ang puso nagpapapahiwatig ng SP1KE PR0TEINS kya ang katawan natin mismo ang umaatake sa sarili nating puso... 😲
🍇 Ito na ang totoong pandemic!!! Biggest Cancer Catastrophe ever to hit NHS as up to 740,000 potential cases missed!!! 😲
🍇 Upto 300,000 people facing heart-related illnesses due to "POST-PANDEMIC STRESS DISORDER!!! 😲
🍇 120 children hospitalised in Than Hoa, Vietnam. They suspended the use of Pf1zer bakulaw!!!
🍇 Two infants, 2 and 4 months given Pf1zer sh0ts hospitalised for adverse re@ctions to the V@ccine.
🍇Napakaraming nag resigned ngayon na mga CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICERS ng mga malalaking kompanya sa buong mundo at mga politiko, bakit kaya? panoorin!!!
🍄 Panoorin mga protest rallies sa ibat ibang parte ng mundo.. Pls share bec. "sharing good things is caring"... thank you. 😘🙏♥️
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=977099803152979&;id=1199433907
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