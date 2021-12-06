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Is OmiCron Variant Caused by Vaccines?
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295 views • December 06, 2021
Watch full report here: https://tinyurl.com/3pxnvr8w
While the media insists that the answer to Omnicron are MORE BOOSTERS and vaccinating the entire continent of Africa, the Covid 19 task force in Botswana has admitted that Omnicron entered their country through four fully vaccinated people.
While the media insists that the answer to Omnicron are MORE BOOSTERS and vaccinating the entire continent of Africa, the Covid 19 task force in Botswana has admitted that Omnicron entered their country through four fully vaccinated people.
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