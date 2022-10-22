2022-10-22 Releasing Demons From The Euphrates River

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Demons Under Euphrates Caught on Camera
SITUATION UPDATE 10/18/22
We The People NEWS Published October 18, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1oma0z-situation-update-101822.html
Time Marker: 23:28
Photos show the Mississippi River is so low that it's grounding
barges, disrupting the supply chain, and revealing a 19th-century
shipwreck
Morgan McFall-Johnsen, Paola Rosa-Aquino
Thu, October 20, 2022 at 12:30 PM
https://news.yahoo.com/photos-show-mississippi-river-low-163001913.html
Twilight of the Tigris: Iraq's Mighty River Drying Up
September 26, 2022 9:42 AM
https://www.voanews.com/a/twilight-of-the-tigris-iraq-s-mighty-river-drying-up/6756448.html
Q post 4790
https://operationq.pub/?n=4790
© 2022 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike
4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/