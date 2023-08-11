01 verANTWORTung Teil 1

verANTWORTung Teil 1
Wenn wir frei und souverän werden wollen, dann ist verANTORTung im Sinne der Fähigkeit, Antworten in allen Lebensituationen zugeben, eine Grundbedingung. verANTWORTung hat dabei nichts mit Schuld zu tun.
