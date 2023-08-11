Create New Account
01 verANTWORTung Teil 1
Runenkraftraunen
verANTWORTung Teil 1

Wenn wir frei und souverän werden wollen, dann ist verANTORTung im Sinne der Fähigkeit, Antworten in allen Lebensituationen zugeben, eine Grundbedingung. verANTWORTung hat dabei nichts mit Schuld zu tun.

Bitte abonniere auch meine Kanäle:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runenkraftraunen

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxoIRurqsK8mvo2lg33Zhw/videos

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runenkraftraunen

Telegram: https://t.me/Runenkraftraunen


Wenn du meine Hingabe an die Runen, Musik und Meditationen unterstützen möchtest:


Paypal: paypal.me/pyrluc


oder


Kontoinhaber: Markus Becker, IBAN: BE33 9670 6273 7946 Bank code: TRWIBEB1XXX
Wise Europe SA, Avenue Louise 54, Room S52, 1050, Belgium


Vielen Dank!


verantwortungantwortenschuld

