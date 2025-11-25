BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Shall Not Be Infringed — Washington Just Spit on the Constitution… Again
Washington State gun-control activists are celebrating after a judge upheld the state’s sweeping ban on so-called “assault weapons,” a law critics say tramples constitutional rights while doing nothing to stop violent crime. Supporters claim it’s a “public safety victory,” yet the state continues to ignore the real causes of violence — mental health failures, zero accountability for repeat offenders, and a justice system that bends over backwards for criminals. As courts rubber-stamp more restrictions on law-abiding citizens, Washington gun owners are left asking the same question America was founded on: When is enough enough? Shall. Not. Be. Infringed.

Keywords
second amendmentconstitutional rightspatriotic newsfreedom vs tyrannywashington assault weapon banwashington gun rightsgun control rulingleft coast politicsgun law debate2a infringementwashington court decisionguardian arms lawsuithb 1240 challengegun control controversygun advocacy washington
