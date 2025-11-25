Shall Not Be Infringed — Washington Just Spit on the Constitution… Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington State gun-control activists are celebrating after a judge upheld the state’s sweeping ban on so-called “assault weapons,” a law critics say tramples constitutional rights while doing nothing to stop violent crime. Supporters claim it’s a “public safety victory,” yet the state continues to ignore the real causes of violence — mental health failures, zero accountability for repeat offenders, and a justice system that bends over backwards for criminals. As courts rubber-stamp more restrictions on law-abiding citizens, Washington gun owners are left asking the same question America was founded on: When is enough enough? Shall. Not. Be. Infringed.
