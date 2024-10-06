THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗 PANICS; CALLS FOR THE DESTRUCTION OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT

Hillary Clinton is publically calling for the destruction of the First Amendment & is calling on Americans who use that right to be criminally prosecuted.





She is also calling on the media to only share negative information on Trump.





Here is what she has said in recent months:





1. Clinton tells Rachel Maddow that some Americans who share "propaganda" should be criminally prosecuted.





2. Clinton says social media platforms like X need to moderate content so "we don't lose total control."





3. Clinton says the media needs to all report the same news and have a single "consistent" narrative about Trump, only reporting about how "dangerous" he is.





When they say the quiet part out loud:





👀👇





“If they don’t moderate and monitor content then we lose TOTAL CONTROL”