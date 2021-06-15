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Has Meditation Replaced Naps for Kindergarten Children?
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30 views • June 15, 2021
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Apostasy Update # 16
Carl: Looking forward to our conversation. I’ve enjoyed each one of these, Tom.
Tom: Yeah, it really has been a blessing, Carl, and you have—I’m so thankful for your involvement with this.
Now thus far in this series, we’ve been discussing Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict by Samuel Andrews, written in 1898; America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice: The Rise of New Age Shamanism written by Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon in 1988; and now we’re going to focus on Carl Teichrib’s book Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment.
Now, in terms of how up to date your book is, Carl, I think the ink on the copy you sent me is still a bit damp, okay? Now, folks, that’s a joke with a point: my point is that all three books give insights spanning 120 years regarding what the Bible says will take place in the days surrounding the return of Jesus Christ.
Carl, your book brings us up to speed in terms of what’s taking place today, although some consider the New Age movement as a fad that was—well, that has passed. Your book, to the contrary, gives us the New Age movement on steroids. And, folks, you’re going to get that as we get into talking about his book.
But, Carl, let’s start with a brief explanation of your title. What does it mean?
Carl, any more thoughts about psychology related to what we covered in last week’s program?
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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Apostasy Update # 16
Carl: Looking forward to our conversation. I’ve enjoyed each one of these, Tom.
Tom: Yeah, it really has been a blessing, Carl, and you have—I’m so thankful for your involvement with this.
Now thus far in this series, we’ve been discussing Christianity and Anti-Christianity in Their Final Conflict by Samuel Andrews, written in 1898; America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice: The Rise of New Age Shamanism written by Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon in 1988; and now we’re going to focus on Carl Teichrib’s book Game of Gods: The Temple of Man in the Age of Re-enchantment.
Now, in terms of how up to date your book is, Carl, I think the ink on the copy you sent me is still a bit damp, okay? Now, folks, that’s a joke with a point: my point is that all three books give insights spanning 120 years regarding what the Bible says will take place in the days surrounding the return of Jesus Christ.
Carl, your book brings us up to speed in terms of what’s taking place today, although some consider the New Age movement as a fad that was—well, that has passed. Your book, to the contrary, gives us the New Age movement on steroids. And, folks, you’re going to get that as we get into talking about his book.
But, Carl, let’s start with a brief explanation of your title. What does it mean?
Carl, any more thoughts about psychology related to what we covered in last week’s program?
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
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