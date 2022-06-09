Lt Govenor tells audience he owns an AR-15 just in case government gets too BIG for britches

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Laws that forbid the carrying of arms disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes.
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Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.
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Rebellion to tyranny is obedience to God.
- THOMAS JEFFERSON
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North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said he owns AR-15s "in case the government gets too big for its britches."
“I’ll tell anybody, I got them AR-15s at home and I like to go target shooting and all that. That’s not what they’re there for,” Robinson said. “I’m not ashamed to say it, I’m probably not supposed to say it, but I’m gonna say it anyway — I got them AR-15s in case the government gets too big for its britches,” he continued. “‘Cause I’m gonna fill the backside of them britches with some lead.”
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