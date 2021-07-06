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EXPOSING THE REAL STORY BEHIND THE 9/11 ATTACKS WITH JIM FETZER, PH.D. - PART 2 OF 3
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130 views • July 06, 2021
(Mirrored) All credit goes to Jim Fetzer ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/qENfpqfaEkaM/
Great Awakenings with Scott Bennett (American Media Periscope, 30 June 2021): Exposing the Real Story Behind the 9/11 Attacks with Jim Fetzer, Ph.D. Having covered the faking of the crash sites in Shanksville, PA, and the fabricated attack upon the Pentagon (which was necessary to create the impression that the attack was an "act of war"), we learn that the "official" account of what happened in New York City that day was complete rubbish, where Flights 11 and 175 were performing aerodynamically and physically impossible feats and the destruction of the Twin Towers turns out to have been nuclear events, while that of WTC-7 was a classic controlled demolition. Part 2 of 3.
Great Awakenings with Scott Bennett (American Media Periscope, 30 June 2021): Exposing the Real Story Behind the 9/11 Attacks with Jim Fetzer, Ph.D. Having covered the faking of the crash sites in Shanksville, PA, and the fabricated attack upon the Pentagon (which was necessary to create the impression that the attack was an "act of war"), we learn that the "official" account of what happened in New York City that day was complete rubbish, where Flights 11 and 175 were performing aerodynamically and physically impossible feats and the destruction of the Twin Towers turns out to have been nuclear events, while that of WTC-7 was a classic controlled demolition. Part 2 of 3.
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