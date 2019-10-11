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Vortex and Water: The Power of Motion ~ River Water Rescue
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15 views • October 11, 2019
Adam visits with Delores Beyersdorf, of Benton City, WA, who, with husband John, installed vortex generators on her farm and home after seeing how water contamination from the Yakima River impaired the development of her crops.
The two devices were installed mid-season, after several crop development issues had revealed themselves.
Delores shares developments observed after about six weeks of service for the large unit that vortexes the river water, and one month on the home (well) unit.
For more information, visit:
http://bit.ly/2IHoDP7
The two devices were installed mid-season, after several crop development issues had revealed themselves.
Delores shares developments observed after about six weeks of service for the large unit that vortexes the river water, and one month on the home (well) unit.
For more information, visit:
http://bit.ly/2IHoDP7
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