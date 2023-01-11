The Hideous Corruption Of Scott Gottlieb



The Ron Paul Liberty Report

A new Twitter Files release confirms the deep corruption of many government and former government officials. For example, former FDA Director and current Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb is exposed as having used the influence of his former position in government to benefit his current position at Pfizer. His aim was to push for harder lockdowns and to silence any debate on natural immunity. Also today: is the US House in order? Does the tiny "reduction" in military spending have any chance with neocon hawks flexing on the Floor?