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Think psychiatry has nothing to do with you?
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82 views • December 21, 2020
Think again.
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living.
How do psychiatrists take their made-up “disorders” and get people to believe they have them?
Psychiatrists and drug companies have been able to use every communication outlet they can influence to drum out one single, relentless message: "You are sick, we’ve got the answer, and ask your doctor".
Psychiatry completely ignores this weight of scientific evidence, preferring to assign all blame to illnesses and supposed “chemical imbalances” in the brain that have never been proven to exist, and limits all practice to brutal treatments that have done nothing but permanently damage the brain and the individual.
According to psychiatrists, one should consult them as the mental health experts. But that is a deception, as many have discovered.
While posing as “authorities” on the mind and mental health, psychiatry has no scientific basis for any of its treatments or methods.
Psychiatric Disorders are Voted into Existence.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs. Completely ignorant of what they are dealing with, they simply prefer the expedient approach of “throwing a hand grenade into a switchboard to fix it.” It sounds and looks impressive, but in the process destroys a whole lot that’s good, cures nothing but costs billions of taxpayers’ dollars each year.
Any psychiatrist or psychologist who claims that “serious mental illnesses” are no different than a heart condition, gangrene of the leg or the common cold, is dealing in deception.
Psychotropic drugs are increasingly being exposed as chemical toxins with the power to kill. Psychiatrists claim their drugs save lives, but according to their own studies, psychotropic drugs can double the risk of suicide. And long‑term use has been proven to create a lifetime of damage, a fact ignored by psychiatrists.
Psychotropic drugs now kill an estimated 42,000 people every year. https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.
For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living.
How do psychiatrists take their made-up “disorders” and get people to believe they have them?
Psychiatrists and drug companies have been able to use every communication outlet they can influence to drum out one single, relentless message: "You are sick, we’ve got the answer, and ask your doctor".
Psychiatry completely ignores this weight of scientific evidence, preferring to assign all blame to illnesses and supposed “chemical imbalances” in the brain that have never been proven to exist, and limits all practice to brutal treatments that have done nothing but permanently damage the brain and the individual.
According to psychiatrists, one should consult them as the mental health experts. But that is a deception, as many have discovered.
While posing as “authorities” on the mind and mental health, psychiatry has no scientific basis for any of its treatments or methods.
Psychiatric Disorders are Voted into Existence.
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs. Completely ignorant of what they are dealing with, they simply prefer the expedient approach of “throwing a hand grenade into a switchboard to fix it.” It sounds and looks impressive, but in the process destroys a whole lot that’s good, cures nothing but costs billions of taxpayers’ dollars each year.
Any psychiatrist or psychologist who claims that “serious mental illnesses” are no different than a heart condition, gangrene of the leg or the common cold, is dealing in deception.
Psychotropic drugs are increasingly being exposed as chemical toxins with the power to kill. Psychiatrists claim their drugs save lives, but according to their own studies, psychotropic drugs can double the risk of suicide. And long‑term use has been proven to create a lifetime of damage, a fact ignored by psychiatrists.
Psychotropic drugs now kill an estimated 42,000 people every year. https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/making-a-killing/
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