Israelis Sing: I Believe With Faith That Mashiach [Messiah] is Coming By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

14 Av, 5782 August 11, 2022

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

Tisha B'Av is a solemn day of fasting and reflection in the history of the Israeli people. On Tisha B'Av, the First and Second Temples were destroyed. Jews were expelled from Spain, France and England on that day. World War 1 began on Tisha B'Av.

But Now... tragedy will turn to celebration when Mashiach [Messiah] will assume power in Israel.

We see the faith of the Israeli people signing: about the Coming of Mashiach! This video is called: Israelis Sing "I Believe With Faith in the Coming Mashiach!" Enjoy,

#shiloh_zemahbenyishai

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/tisha-bav-the-fast-that-will-become-a-feast/ https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/tisha-bav-the-fast-that-will-become-a-feast/#:~:text=Tisha%20B%E2%80%99Av%20%E2%80%93%20the%20fast%20that%20will%20become,to%20the%20House%20of%20Judah%20joy%20and%20gladness%E2%80%9D.







Tisha B'Av https://hazon.org/tisha-bav-from-mourning-to-celebration/ https://www.sefaria.org/sheets/14115?lang=bi







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