USS Iowa Ghost Gunner

⚓ What if the scariest thing on a battleship wasn't the enemy... but the voices that never left?





Sailors whispered about footsteps below deck, sealed hatches opening by themselves, and a voice asking one chilling question:





**"Do you remember us?"**





The older crew members all shared the same warning... **never answer.**





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description and discover the terrifying legend of the **Iowa Ghost Gunner** before your next midnight watch.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Q0yZ2nV2gQUb7hJQIqmZm?si=415b2e7cb7a24b7b





#ghostship

#militaryghoststories

#paranormal

#hauntedship

#ghoststories