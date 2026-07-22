USS Iowa Ghost Gunner

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⚓ What if the scariest thing on a battleship wasn't the enemy... but the voices that never left?
Sailors whispered about footsteps below deck, sealed hatches opening by themselves, and a voice asking one chilling question:
**"Do you remember us?"**
The older crew members all shared the same warning... **never answer.**
🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description and discover the terrifying legend of the **Iowa Ghost Gunner** before your next midnight watch.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Q0yZ2nV2gQUb7hJQIqmZm?si=415b2e7cb7a24b7b
#ghostship
#militaryghoststories
#paranormal
#hauntedship
#ghoststories
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