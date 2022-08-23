WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 31JAN22 - Jet Refueling Goes Wrong

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/a_MXZFlpu3w
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #151
Links to sources:
Jet Refueling Goes Wrong - https://youtu.be/eMNitOL0XcA
Door Opens Mid-air - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfiwl...
Emergency Landing - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Plane Flips Over - https://www.reddit.com/r/flying/comme...
Helicopter Picks Up Water - https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWQ3W3vF...
First A340 In Antarctica - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBRX3...
Vortices - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Af6Pe...
Low Pass - https://www.reddit.com/r/WarplanePorn...
Traffic Jam - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NwDFo1e...
Difficult Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcaor...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet